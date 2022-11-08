BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.27 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005174 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $5,051.00 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,588.57 or 0.99866669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00244445 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 1.18471394 USD and is down -22.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,331.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

