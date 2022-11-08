Bitcoin SV Trading Down 11.1% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $807.38 million and $175.07 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $42.01 or 0.00226991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,532.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00556117 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00063684 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,219,289 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
