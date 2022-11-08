Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $3.36 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 152,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 690,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 688,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.