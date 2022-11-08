Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 309 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

