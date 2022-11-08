Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,995,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

