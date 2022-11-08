Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $16.93 on Tuesday, reaching $387.04. 72,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,279. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.95 and a 200-day moving average of $412.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

