Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 8,279 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $601.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,306. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $603.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

