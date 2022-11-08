Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 10,436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 29,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 260,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,434. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

