Berenberg Bank Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 864

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($10.54) to GBX 864 ($9.95) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 850 ($9.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.85) to GBX 1,210 ($13.93) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($15.77) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,158 ($13.33).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 805.60 ($9.28) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($8.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,464.73.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

