Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTEGF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Baytex Energy stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.