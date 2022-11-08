Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.36-$7.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.38 billion-$48.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.33 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

BAYRY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 1,060,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €79.00 ($79.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($75.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €81.00 ($81.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.20.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

