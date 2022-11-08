Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

SQ stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $241.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,706,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,798,755.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $24,706,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $24,667,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

