Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 45,824 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5,891.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

AEP stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

