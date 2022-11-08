Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.