Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $975,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.