Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $806,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

