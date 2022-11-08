Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $676.30 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $616.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

