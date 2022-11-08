Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 1,600 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,414 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

