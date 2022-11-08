Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires Shares of 6,062 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

