Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,857,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,332,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.92. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 11.87 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

