Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given New CHF 2,400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank upgraded Barry Callebaut from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 2,050 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of BYCBF opened at $1,852.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,888.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2,090.31. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,783.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,539.39.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

