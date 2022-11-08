Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $24.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

