Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CEO Thomas J. Hook Buys 35,000 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $1,333,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,473. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.