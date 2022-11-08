Barclays Trims Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Target Price to GBX 70

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 70 ($0.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MBNKF. ING Group upgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Metro Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.