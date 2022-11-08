Band Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $109.19 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 105.4% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00012249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $85.02 million and $109.19 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00588549 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,037.33 or 0.30656578 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.
About Band Protocol
Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Band Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.