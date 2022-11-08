BakeryToken Tops One Day Volume of $18.57 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

