Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,230 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $65,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

