Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,411 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,530 shares of company stock worth $154,983 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.