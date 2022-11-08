Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $70,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 842.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,456 shares of company stock valued at $50,276,173 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.