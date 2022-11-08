Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $98.57 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $98,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.60. 257,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589,592. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

