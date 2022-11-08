BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 282,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,561,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

