Badger DAO Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00017353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

