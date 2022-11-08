Axie Infinity Market Cap Hits $726.41 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.57 or 0.00041668 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $726.41 million and $230.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,980,130 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,312,541.46131308 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03865415 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $164,479,524.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

