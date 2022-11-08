Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.84. 49,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $222.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

