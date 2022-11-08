Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,539,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.67. 13,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,399. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

