Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 5.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $266.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

