Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Up 2.6%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 155,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 130,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

