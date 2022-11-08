Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,136 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.