Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.51. 13,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

