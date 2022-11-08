Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.33. 195,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,732,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $466.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.