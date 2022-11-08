Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 213,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,391,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.93. 92,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,722 shares of company stock worth $41,453,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

