Audius Achieves Market Cap of $185.35 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $185.35 million and $16.70 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

