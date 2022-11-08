Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

