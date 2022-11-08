Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 78,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,498. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

