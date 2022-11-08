Astra Space Operations (ASTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

Astra Space Operations (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Astra Space Operations to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Astra Space Operations stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Astra Space Operations has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Astra Space Operations from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

In related news, CEO Chris Kemp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $1,265,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,288,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Kemp purchased 100,000 shares of Astra Space Operations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,352.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Astra Space Operations by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 466,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Astra Space Operations by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astra Space Operations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 247,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Astra Space Operations by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Astra Space Operations by 5,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,735,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,701,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Operations, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. It also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. The company's customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

