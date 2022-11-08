Astar Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $71.75 million and $14.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Astar has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

