Astar Hits One Day Volume of $31.47 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $66.04 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

