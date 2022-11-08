ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.32 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $70.32 million and $2.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10680425 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,428,213.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

