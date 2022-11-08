Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $197.00 at UBS Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

AJG stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $192.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,550 shares of company stock worth $4,428,849. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

