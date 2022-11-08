Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,391. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Arrival

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Arrival during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.